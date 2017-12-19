Ladies’ shooting club marks its successful third year

Posted on

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags enjoy a whole weekend of celebrations for their third birthday.

Scotland’s premier ladies clay shooting club celebrated in style with exclusive use of Raemoir House. The ladies enjoyed a delicious four course dinner, luxury overnight stay followed by a Sunday ladies clay shoot.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of Jomm Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, admitted she would have laughed three years ago if anyone had suggested they would be celebrating such an impressive milestone for the club.

She said: ‘It has been the most amazing three years.

‘We are unique unlike other shooting clubs. Glad Rags does not hold its clay shooting events at the same shooting ground instead it is like a roving syndic holding its shoots at stunning exclusive venues – 1088 places have been filled at the 43 events at 14 amazing unique venues.’

Ladies of all ages and from all walks of life and shooting experience come together and enjoy shooting in the most magnificent locations.

Mhairi continued: ‘Most ladies are complete beginners to the sport of shooting. But with the patient guidance from our experienced instructors they are taught not only the importance of safety but how to shoot properly and are blasting clays in no time. For the more experienced guns, the targets are more difficult.’

Glad Rags’ third birthday shoot was also the final of the Ardmoor Glad Rags Challenge.

Throughout the year ladies have had the opportunity to enter their four best scores from the events they attended since the club’s second birthday.

Like 2016 it was a nail biting finish. Helen Malcolm won the experienced category with Lois Moyes runner-up, Hayley Thomson the improvers, with Hazel Dingwall runner-up, and Lauren Noble the beginners with Fiona Miller runner-up.

Each of the winners enjoying a £150 voucher for Ardmoor, runners-up a Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags shooting vest.

Mhairi is very excited about the future of the club.

She added: ‘We have a very impressive diary of events for 2018, with new venues joining our already impressive portfolio, Cluny Castle in Sauchen in April, and Dounesdie House in Tarland in June.

‘We are now offering mini flushes at the events after the tuition element of the day. It’s the ladies that come that make Glad Rags what it is today, they are all fabulous and I am very much looking forward to welcoming new ladies to Glad Rags and to introduce them to the fabulous sport of shooting.’

The first event of 2018 is on 14 January at Pittodrie House.

For more information and to book onto an event click HERE or call 07841 393 155.