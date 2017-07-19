Kingsbarns goes five star

Posted on

Kingsbarns Distillery has announced that its visitor centre has recently received a five-star rating from VisitScotland.

The visitor centre opened on 30th November 2014 and was initially graded at four stars in 2015. The facility includes a whisky tour complete with exhibition and tasting, a shop and cafe.

Scott Robertson, Visitor Centre Development Manager, commented: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award from VisitScotland. It is evidence of the great work done by the team, both past and present. We have welcomed well over 20,000 whisky tour visitors since we opened and are also now offering Darnley’s Gin Distillery tours.’

Manuela Calchini, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: ‘We are delighted to award Kingsbarns Distillery & Visitor Centre with our highest accolade for quality. The award is a testament to the hard work put in by the team to provide visitors with an exceptional experience.

‘Our Quality Assurance scheme is world-leading and provides a trusted, independent and impartial source of information for visitors. It is about much more than just a star rating – it is about the entire visitor experience and investing in the business to make it as economically sustainable, and profitable, as it can be.’

It has been a busy time for Kingsbarns Distillery which filled its 2000th cask last week. This follows the recent launch of the Kingsbarns 2 Year Old Spirit Drink which is the first release from the distillery to be matured in oak casks. It cannot be called Scotch whisky until it has spend three years in an oak cask. The exclusive release is only available from the distillery and has been bottled in 200ml size at the natural cask strength of 62.8% ABV.