Kilbowie House: luxury waterfront apartments in converted mansion hit the market

House hunters seeking a luxury apartment on a picturesque waterfront are being given the unique opportunity to live in a converted mansion at a less than stately price.

Built in 1888, Kilbowie House is a classic Scottish Baronial L-plan country residence situated on the shores of the Sound of Kerrera, which was originally constructed as a private residence for the Dunn Pattison family.

Now, the Grade B listed, red sandstone property has been sensitively converted into eight luxury apartments which aim to restore the magnificent building to its former glory by providing generous and modern living spaces.

All eight apartments have been designed to reflect the grand scale of the existing rooms and have their own unique charm and character thanks to the conservation of many original features, including stone fireplaces, oak window shutters and doors, cornices and ceiling mouldings.

The mansion sits within its own sizeable 0.6 acre grounds with private and residential communal gardens, and provides direct access to an impressive 93 metres of shore frontage.

Located just 1.5 miles from the idyllic coastal town of Oban, the one and two bedroom apartments are now on the market with Perth based land and estate agents Bell Ingram, with prices ranging from £137,000 to £247,000.

Carl Warden, from Bell Ingram’s Perth office, said: ‘It’s not every day that the chance arises for house hunters to have their own slice of a converted mansion house, without the high monthly cost.

‘These luxury apartments have been designed to maximise on generous and flexible living space, so would be ideal couples looking for a beautiful home with distinctive features, retirement apartments with lift access to all floors, or a turn-key holiday home.

‘Kilbowie House also has a unique selling point in that it has a rural feel as it’s surrounded by rugged landscape and provides a stunning waterfront outlook, but is also very close to Oban which benefits from good schooling and plenty of leisure activities, including a sailing club and golf course.

‘What’s more, the location provides the best of both worlds, offering a private and a peaceful setting while also providing easy access to travel links, with daily train and bus services to Edinburgh and Glasgow.’

Oban is a busy town with a thriving local population as well as being a popular tourist destination due to its breathtaking scenery and excellent sailing waters. The natural harbour in the Firth of Lorn boasts a wide range of facilities and amenities including charming boutiques, restaurants, cafés and bars.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only and can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Perth office on 01738 621121.