Jewellers Hamilton & Inches and Sheila Fleet confirmed as retailers for the first batch of Scottish gold

Leading independent jewellers Hamilton & Inches and Sheila Fleet have been confirmed as the authorised retailers of the first refined batch of Scottish gold for jewellery.

The Scottish gold, from the Cononish gold and silver mine near Tyndrum, will now be developed by the individual jewellers into their uniquely designed collections. Once Scottish gold from Scotgold Resources has been delivered to each jeweller, Hamilton & Inches and Sheila Fleet will make individual announcements of their plans for the design and retail of this most exclusive of precious metals from Scotland.

The provenance of the gold for these two leading Scottish jewellers is assured by a rigorous chain of custody procedure, independently validated by the Edinburgh Assay Office, which tracks and traces the gold from the mine to the refiner, then to the jeweller until it is made into a complete item of jewellery.

Only jewellery stamped by Edinburgh Assay Office with the Scotgold Precious Metals Mark can be guaranteed as authentic gold from Scotgold.

Hamilton & Inches is Scotland’s luxury jewellery house, with distinctive workshops and an iconic customer showroom in the heart of Edinburgh, established in 1866 by Robert Kirk Inches and his uncle, James Hamilton. With 150 years of heritage, the company has three floors of workshops handcrafting fine jewellery and silver as holders of the Royal Warrant for 120 years, and Silversmiths and Clock Specialists to The Queen.

Sheila Fleet is one of Scotland’s leading jewellery designers. She is a familiar name in Scotland with her shops in Kirkwall, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Loch Lomond. The heart of her business is in the Orkney Islands where Sheila designs and makes all her original rings and distinctive jewellery in her workshop by the sea with her skilled team of jewellers and enamellers. Sheila holds an OBE for her services to the jewellery industry and an Honorary Degree from Edinburgh College of Art for outstanding jewellery design.

Richard Gray, Chief Executive of Scotgold Resources, said: ‘This is a superb milestone for Scotgold and it validates our belief in the strength and value of combining Scottish gold of proven provenance with the skill and prestige of the Scottish jewellery industry.’