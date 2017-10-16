It will be all light on the night at spectacular Ayrshire event

Posted on

An all-new audio visual light spectacular experience is coming to Kilmarnock this week.

Visitors will be able to see Dean Castle Country Park as they have never seen it before at Illuminight, a spectacular, brand new autumn event.

Set amongst the rivers, ponds and trees of the Country Park and the castle itself, Illuminight will present a magical experience for all the family with stunning visuals, state-of-the-art light installations and audio-visual effects located throughout a 1.5km trail, showcasing the newly landscaped parkland and offering surprises around every corner.

Visitors will also be able to taste the very best of Scotland, with quality local food and drink villages at the event to keep you warm on your journey.

Illuminight kicks off with a preview night on Wednesday, October 25, before running from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, November 19, including a spooky Hallowe’en special on Tuesday, October 31.

Weekends places are filling up fast, so early booking is recommended.

Tickets cost £12/£6, with free admission for carers and children under two years. Family tickets are also available.

Visit illuminight.co.uk for more information on the event, or to book a place.