Increase in demand for properties in Ayrshire

Buyers from throughout the UK are looking to buy property in Ayrshire.

House sales in Burns country continue to show strong growth, with the area being an attractive location for buyers from the whole of the country, according to leading independent property consultancy, Galbraith.

The latest figures compiled by Galbraith indicated another strong quarter in terms of residential activity for the firm’s Ayr office, with a 56 per cent increase in the number of property sales completed during the three-month period ending September 30 this year, compared with the previous quarter of 2017.

There was also an eight per cent increase in the number of property viewings over the same period and this is up 41% on the same quarter of 2016.

The Ayrshire property market offers good value for money and Ayr is a popular commuter town. This quarter saw 29 per cent of buyers coming from south of the Border, a seven per cent increase on the previous quarter.

Bob Cherry, head of residential sales for Galbraith in Ayr, said: ‘The property market in Ayrshire has continued to show strong growth this quarter in terms of sales and prospective buyer interest, with our average time taken to sell property also down.

‘There has been a continuing trend for more English buyers purchasing property in Ayrshire where price, accommodation and, more often than not, a sizable piece of land offer a highly attractive opportunity to make a lifestyle move.

‘Country properties with land below £400,000 are selling particularly well and we have limited supply to meet the level of demand, so we would encourage anyone in this bracket thinking of selling to take note of the buoyant market conditions currently presented.’

Currently for sale through Galbraith in Ayr are the following properties:

Whiteleys Farm, by Alloway – offers over £750,000.

An outstanding country property with a charming extended four-bedroom house, a separate three-bedroom cottage, stables, outbuildings and beautiful private grounds extending to some 31.18 acres.

Knockmarloch Cottage, Craigie, East Ayrshire – offers over £325,000.

A charming detached three-bedroom country cottage which has been comprehensively renovated and enjoys delightful landscape gardens in a peaceful setting in Craigie.

The Galbraith lettings team in Ayr has also had a positive quarter having handled 35 per cent more property lets than in the previous three months and bringing double the number of properties available for let to the market.

Samantha Outten, of the Galbraith lettings team in Ayr, said: ‘Ayrshire presents a great rental opportunity particularly for those keen to enjoy some rural living with many equestrian properties available for let. Commuters and those keen to sample the area first before they buy is another growing trend in the Ayrshire rental market, with 39 per cent of tenants coming from south of the Border and nine per cent being international.

The Scottish Government will introduce its new code of practice and mandatory register for letting agents from January 31 2018 to improve standards within the sector. Key individuals within a lettings agency must meet a minimum level of training and have the adequate qualifications by September 2018, otherwise they will not be able to continue letting properties.

Galbraith has agents in the process of qualifying to the highest level in Ayr and will be fully compliant with the new legislation before it comes into force next year.