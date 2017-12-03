Impressive Scottish home with 360 degree views hits the market

Posted on

House hunters searching for modern living set against an incredible, 360 degree view of the Scottish countryside, need look no further than An Lanntair.

The three-bedroom property on the Isle of Coll, Argyll and Bute, offers a truly unique countryside location with unspoiled views as far as the eye can see.

The rugged landscape surrounding the home makes it the perfect spot for those seeking tranquillity, with the only noise coming from the enviable wildlife population.

The modern, detached bungalow represents an ideal family home, fitted out to the highest standard, complete with a Neptune kitchen and feature range cooker, as well as a Belfast sink.

The kitchen is flooded with light thanks to dual aspect windows at the front and rear, while a bespoke timber sun room is the perfect place for the new owners to unwind and take in the breathtaking panoramic views over the Treshnish Isles, Mull and Ardnamurchan and beyond.

The large lounge space is ideal for the hustle and bustle of family life and the master bedroom boasts stunning, triple aspect views with built-in storage cupboards.

Outside, decking areas at the front, rear and side, ensure that the incredible vistas are maximised, while the garden area has a feature pond and the large surrounding grounds are home to a chicken coop and fruit and veg garden.

On the market with Perth-based land and estate agents Bell Ingram, An Lanntair is for sale at offers over £290,000.

Brian Mackechnie, estate agent at Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: ‘An Lanntair combines a truly remarkable, countryside location with all the mod cons needed for family life.

‘The rugged landscape surrounding the property, coupled with the stylish interior, make it a great opportunity for those seeking a peaceful, yet modern home.

‘The private location doesn’t mean that it’s cut off however, as it’s close to local amenities and the ferry terminal.’

In nearby Arinagour village there is a church, post office, doctor’s surgery, general store and gift shop. There is also a well-established primary school, award-winning hotel and a vibrant community centre with a sports hall and theatre facilities.

The Isle of Coll enjoys a rugged beauty and an enviable wildlife population including corncrakes, geese, waders, seals and otters. There are frequent sightings of basking sharks, minke whales, dolphins and seals in the surrounding waters. The island enjoys official ‘Dark Sky’ status with no light pollution to speak of and is renowned for its tranquility.

The island is connected to the mainland via either a regular Caledonian MacBrayne ferry which takes approximately 160 minutes from Oban or by a regular scheduled 30-minute air service from Oban.

A separate building plot on the south east of the property is also available with the sale, at offers over £35,000. Planning permission is in place for the erection of a single storey dwelling.

A viewing appointment can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Oban office on 01631 566 122.