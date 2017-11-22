Hospice marks 40 years of service with latest Light Up A Life appeal

Posted on

A hospice marking 40 years of dedicated service to Scotland is inviting the community it serves to support its Light Up A Life appeal by dedicating a light on their Tree of Remembrance.

St Columba’s Hospice is switching on the lights of its Tree of Remembrance on Monday, 11 December, in Charlotte Square Gardens, Edinburgh at 6.30pm.

This year, the hospice marks its 40th anniversary and with it, four decades of its Light Up A Life appeal.

More than 2000 people came along to the event last year, the highest attendance to date. The lights on the 40ft tree symbolise dedications which have been made in memory of people who have died, giving the tree special meaning to those who have made one to remember a loved one.

Charlotte Square Gardens will open at 5.30pm to spectators, with refreshments available courtesy of Starbucks. A local community choir will be singing Christmas carols and the ceremony will begin at 6.30pm with Sir Tom Farmer making a short speech, followed by the lights being turned on.

The tree will remain lit up until Friday, 5 January.

Everyone is welcome to visit the gardens for the service and can also make a dedication if they would like to.

Dedications can be made online at www.stcolumbashospice.org.uk/lightupalife or by calling 0131 551 1381.

Founded in 1977, St Columba’s Hospice provides free specialist palliative care and support to patients and their families across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Patients access our services through the day therapies service, inpatient unit, outpatient unit, or community nursing team depending on their needs. Each year, specialist care is given to over 1,100 people and their families.

As well as the highest quality of clinical care, the Hospice offers emotional, spiritual and practical support to our patients and their loved ones. The Hospice helps people face the most difficult experience they will ever go through, with confidence and dignity.