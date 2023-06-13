Victorian townhouse once home to Sisters of Notre Dame up for sale

A 19th century Victorian townhouse that once belonged to the Sisters of Notre Dame is up for sale for £1.35million.

For the past 40 years, the house on Kingsborough Gardens – one of the most sought after streets in Glasgow’s west end – was home to the religious group.

This quiet street is set around communal gardens originally known as ‘pleasure garden’.

While the property needs some upgrading, it is filled with original features include cornicing, wood panelling, an open stone fireplace, and stained glass windows.

The nine-bedroom house is spread over four floors, with a kitchenette on every floor, and has a stunning wraparound garden on three sides.

An ad for the house reads: ‘Built in the late 19th century, the property has for the last 40 years been home to the Sisters of Notre Dame.

‘Now requiring a degree of modernisation, the townhouse has huge potential and could be restored to one of the finest family homes in the West End.

‘The accommodation is spread over four floors and includes nine individual bedrooms, each with their own en suite facilities, with each floor benefitting from its own kitchenette.

‘The spacious and well equipped main kitchen can be found on the ground floor.

‘The principal drawing room retains many original features as do the wider communal areas, with ornate cornicing, wood panelling in the entrance vestibule as well as a stunning open stone fireplace in the main reception hall.

‘Stained glass details and full height bay windows typical of the period also remain throughout, ensuring an abundance of natural light.’

Savills property agent Cameron Ewer said: ‘There will be few opportunities to come to market that have such versatility and potential.

‘I believe this property has the possibility to retain and honour its rich history and yet become one of, if not the very best houses to exist on Kingsborough Gardens.’

For more information visit Savills