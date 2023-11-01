Ultra modern home in Edinburgh’s historic New Town hits the market

Edinburgh’s historic New Town is known for its iconic townhouses, but an ultra modern home in the area has just hit the market for £1,150,000.

Built just two years ago, the striking home, Sceabhach, sits within the World Heritage Site and has its own private driveway, self-contained studio and impressive landscaped garden with outside entertaining.

The five-bedroom house has an open plan kitchen / dining / living room, which runs the entire length of the first floor and has floor to ceiling windows.

Two of the bedrooms have access to an incredible terrace and there is also a gym.

The property, at 64 Broughton Road, is set off the road and accessed through private electric gates.

The driveway, which provides off-street parking for multiple cars, has automated heating to guard against freezing

To the rear, the purpose built tiered garden, which features a variety of colourful shrubs within the flowerbeds, leads to the impressive firepit area and studio.

The fully serviced studio apartment boasts underfloor heating, fitted kitchen, laundry cupboard and shower room.

The home is on the market with Savills.

Cameron Adair-Brown said: ‘This provides a unique opportunity to acquire a highly energy efficient detached house within Edinburgh’s New Town Conservation Area and World Heritage Site.

‘The stylish interior and energy efficiency along with the practical additions of the studio apartment, garage and beautifully designed garden, make this one of the most exciting opportunities brought to the Edinburgh property market this year.’

Read more home and garden news from Scottish Field

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.