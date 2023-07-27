Stunning villa in Helensburgh conservation area hits the market

Home to some of Scotland’s most renowned properties, the upper West End of Helensburgh is a conservation area steeped in architectural history.

The area is home to a cluster of A and B-listed properties including the world famous Hill House by Charles Rennie Macintosh, The White House by Baillie Scott and Brantwoode by William Leiper.

Cuilvona, a striking B-listed Arts and Crafts villa, also lies within the conservation district – and is now on the market for £835,000.

Built in 1909, having been designed by architect Duncan McNaughtan, it is set within an acre of beautifully landscaped garden grounds overlooking the Firth of Clyde.

The incredible home stands out with its red tiled roof, red sandstone ashlar window dressings, and white harled façade embellished with black mock Tudor strapping.

The seven-bedroom villa has a 23ft grand reception hall, a cocktail bar and a 25ft newly fitted Jackton Moor kitchen with marble worktops.

There are six bedrooms on the first floor, two with dormer bay windows, while another has a dressing room and en suite bathroom with twin basins, walk-in shower, and a Jacuzzi bath.

The seventh bedroom is a 21ft room with fitted wardrobe storage and windows overlooking the rear gardens.

The stunning gardens have expansive lawns, mature specimen trees, shrubs, planted beds, a stone staircase at the front of the property and tarmac driveway with bollard lighting, parking, and turning area.

Cuilvona also has a detached, three/four-car garage and several outhouses, with one currently utilised as a pizza shack, complete with built-in wood-fired stone pizza oven and marble-tiled preparation station.

Offers over £835,000 are invited by Robb Residential in Glasgow.

To find out more click here.

Read more home and garden news from Scottish Field

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.