Stunning Victorian mansion built by piper to Queen Victoria hits the market

A Victorian mansion, built by a champion piper to Queen Victoria, has come on the market for £300,000.

Built in the mid to late 1800s by Duncan MacDougall, Dunolly House sits on the banks of River Tay in Aberfeldy is ideal for someone looking to bring this historic property back into usage.

The stunning nine-bedroom house comes with six bathrooms, two spacious kitchens, two function rooms and a giant wraparound garden circling the entire property.

Covering a massive 6,938 square feet, the home also includes an attic space and a striking tower which is the photographic centre piece of the entire property.

The current owner has already gained approval to convert the building into five generous apartments, which has attracted the interest of developers.

In easy walking distance of amenities, including Breadalbane Academy, and Aberfeldy golf club, this rare property also has significant potential as both a family home or a hotel/guest house.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services said properties like this rarely hit the market and expects interest from across the world.

‘This is a truly one-of-a-kind property, and provides an opportunity that is seldom seen,’ he said.

‘Its stunning location coupled with existing planning approval provides a perfect opportunity for developers to completely reimagine what Dunolly House could be.

‘Equally it could easily become a beautiful family home with all the added features you could want including a balcony with river views, a roof terrace, and a sprawling lower terrace garden perfect for the summer months.

‘It is a building which will require a fair amount of work to fully restore it; however, its size and location presents a unique opportunity with immense potential.

‘At this price we expect significant interest from across Scotland, the UK and beyond.’

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s property pages.