Stunning Peeblesshire home with native woodland and tennis court hits the market

Neselled in idyllic rural Peeblesshire Black Barony Home Farm is a hidden gem.

From its high vantage point, the traditional detached four-bedroom property, plus two-bedroom barn conversion, enjoys exceptional views over the surrounding Peeblesshire hills.

Alongside the formal garden surrounding the house, it boasts a further 8.6 acres of native woodland with the Fairydean Burn running through it.

The woodland is well managed with footpaths, summer house and family camping area.

There is also four acres of traditional wildflower meadow which was sown 15 years ago and is a haven for flora and fauna.

While the open plan drawing room/dining room is an obvious entertaining space, there are lots of nooks to escape to for some quiet time.

A room over the garage is currently used as a home office.

A hard tennis court separates the main property from a two-bedroom bed barn conversion, which has a sitting room, kitchen, and shower room with workshop/stables below.

The space could house guests or be used as a holiday let.

The house is on the market with Paton & Co for £980,000.

For more information visit – Paton & Co.

