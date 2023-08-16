Stunning house at Whitehill Country Estate comes on the market

A stunning two bedroom house at Whitehill Country Estate has come on the market.

Whitehill Country Estate, Midlothian, is an impressive example of Tudor Jacobean architecture which sits in mature grounds, surrounded by the estate’s own golf course.

A restoration of the estate’s former stable block has seen eight one-and two-bedroom properties created which are accessed via a private drive.

The house, which is just 30 minutes from Edinburgh, has a large lounge, kitchen/diner, and three bathrooms with striking views of the grand main house from the living room and principal bedroom.

Purchasing within the development gives buyers access to a range of facilities including golf club membership, maintained grounds and walks in a setting normally reserved for The National Trust.

It is on the market with Knight Frank for £470,000.

