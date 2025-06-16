Stunning home with an imposing tower, walled gardens and an orchard hits the market

This stunning B-listed home with an imposing tower, overlooking beautiful walled gardens and an orchard has hit the market.

Dating back to around 1800, the central feature of the house is its impressive four-storey folly tower, which rises prominently at the centre.

The slightly curved wings on either side of the tower provide accommodation, with a central hallway connecting the spaces.

The three main reception rooms are housed in a large conservatory-style extension at the rear, enjoying a direct south-facing aspect onto the enchanting walled gardens.

These include a 27ft dining room and both a 24ft drawing room and sitting room, all featuring wooden flooring, glass roofs with bespoke blinds, and panoramic garden views.

The principal bedroom lies on the west wing, with French doors overlooking the front. A detached cottage provides further accommodation.

The magnificent walled gardens at the rear face directly south and include suntrap patio areas for al fresco dining, with pristine lawns and ornamental ponds beyond.

The gardens also feature gravel pathways lined by box hedging, numerous mature trees and peaceful corners with gravel beds and terracing and various shrubs.

There is also an orchard, and outside the walled gardens, a peaceful, shaded meadow area.

The five-bedroom house is on the market for £685,000 with Strutt & Parker.

