Stunning 16th century country house with indoor pool on market for less than £1m

A stunning 16th century country house is on the market for less than £1million – and comes with an indoor swimming pool.

Dating from 1746, House of Craigie, is an impressive B-listed house in South Ayrshire, with views over to the islands of Arran, Ailsa Craig, Jura and as far as Ireland on a clear day.

The eight-bedroom property has a drawing room with an open fireplace with marble hearth, and bespoke built-in bookcases, while the kitchen comes with a four door Aga range.

The property has a games room, all-weather tennis court, heated swimming pool, a 4.3 acre paddock and is set in beautifully manicured gardens.

An Edwardian peach house is set to the south of the herb garden.

Bedrooms 1, 2, 3 & 4 are generous double bedrooms on the first floor.

Two of the bedrooms have a ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite shower room, while the principal bedroom has an impressive fireplace.

The house is on the market with Robb Residential for £895,000.

Iain Robb, of Robb Residential, said: ‘We are delighted to promote House of Craigie, a delightful ‘B’ listed former manse from 1746, arguably one of Ayrshire’s ‘trophy’ rural homes.

‘It is set amid beautiful, strategically stocked gardens with tennis court and paddock and remaining highly accessible to Glasgow, Troon and Ayr.’

