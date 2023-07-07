Scots Baronial mansion in Edinburgh on the market for £6million

A Scots Baronial mansion in Edinburgh has gone on the market for £6million – and comes with a tennis court, treehouse and zip line.

Dating from the 1600s, Woodhall House, is described as one of the ‘finest’ homes in the capital.

The eight-bedroom property is designed in the Scots Baronial style and comes with extensive private land.

The house sits at the end of a private driveway within 7.8 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland.

The Water of Leith runs through the grounds, which features wildflower meadows and an array of mature trees.

Outside there is a floodlit, Astro-turf tennis court, a hot tub, a children’s adventure playground with treehouse and zip-line, and a range of sheds and greenhouses.

It has been restored over the last fourteen years to provide all the comforts of modern family living while retaining many of the original design features and the period character.

The renovation project, led by renowned Edinburgh-based architect Lorn Macneal who has won several prestigious awards.

Owned by only a handful of families, sellers Rettie & Co said it is a ‘unique opportunity’ a country house within the city of Edinburgh.

The ceiling in the entrance hall handpainted by artists Rachel and Cornelius Bell and the house has six working fireplaces.

Other original features include flagstones and parquet flooring, sash and case windows with working shutters, and the plasterwork ceiling, dating from 1630.

‘Woodhall House is one of the most beautiful homes I have had the honour of selling in the last 30 years,’ said James Whitson, director of Edinburgh residential aales at Rettie & Co.

‘It’s incredibly rare to find a country house so close to the city centre and finished to such a high standard.

‘The property is iconic and one which few people are aware of, so this is a truly unique opportunity.’

