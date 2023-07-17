Rock legend Bob Dylan puts Scottish hideaway on the market for £3 million

Rock legend Bob Dylan has put his Scottish hideaway on the market for £3 million.

Located 13 miles from Aviemore, the Edwardian, Aultmore House was built between 1911 and 1915.

The stately home, which is set in 25 acres, was built as a summer holiday residence for Aberdonian industrialist Archibald Merrilees.

Mr Merrilees spent only one summer at Aultmore, dying in 1917 and the house was then sold in 1922 and extended by the Nivinson family who added the nursery wing on the north side of the house.

The Nivinson family owned Aultmore for over 50 years and although it was commandeered as a convalescent home during the Second World War, it remained in the family until 1978.

Since then, it has been a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B, but fell into disrepair until it was bought in November 2000 and fully restored.

The 82-year-old American singer songwriter bought the 16-bedroom mansion in 2006 with his brother for £2.2million.

It has 11 bathrooms and several reception rooms, with cottages, a greenhouse, walled garden, a fountain and croquet lawn spread across the grounds.

The property is approached via a private tree-lined driveway, which is 13 miles from Aviemore and has uninterrupted views of the Cairngorm mountains.

The Scottish countryside and culture featured in Dylan’s work.