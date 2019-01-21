Stables, woodland, views and a beautiful home

An exceptional country property with stabling, grazing, woodland and outstanding views is now on the market.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Pitmedden House is a stunning substantial house constructed in 1993 within an attractive stone exterior under a tiled roof.

The house offers very spacious and well proportioned flexible accommodation over two floors and also benefits from a wonderful tower room, which provides further accommodation.

The house is in excellent decorative condition throughout and benefits from a good number of attractive features, which include wood flooring in the reception rooms, all bedrooms and tower room. It also has two wood burning stoves.

On entering the house there is an impressive hallway, which leads off to the double height drawing room with galleried library above and glazed doors leading out to a terrace and a recessed area with a stove and seating area to the side.

A side corridor, with WC and stores, leads off the hallway to a bright and spacious family room with a stove set into a fireplace and two sets of glazed doors lead out to two separate terraces.

A further door leads off the family room to a spacious kitchen / dining room, which has exposed ceiling beams and recessed ceiling lights.

The kitchen area has an excellent range of fitted floor and wall cupboards and a stable door leads off the dining area to the garden terrace. A further door off the dining area leads off to a side hall with doors off to a utility room and WC with stairs leading down to an integral double garage.

The bedroom accommodation on the first floor comprises a master bedroom with a good range of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom along with three (or four) further bedrooms (one en-suite), with fitted wardrobes and served by a family bathroom.

To the north of the house is an impressive tower section, which offers a study (or fifth bedroom) at first floor level with stairs leading up to a further study (or sixth bedroom) on the second floor which gives clear views of the Lomond Hills.

Pitmedden House is approached by a shared private drive leading to two private courtyard areas with an integral double garage and log store.

The house is situated in extensive private grounds extending to about 10.1 acres (4.08 ha) in all, which offer areas of established garden fringed by terraces at different levels surrounding the house.

The property also offers about 4.91 acres of grazing (with water and automatic water troughs) and about 2.24 acres of mature woodland. Situated off the paddocks is a stable building with power and water offering two very large stables, feed store and tack room. The house also benefits from a kennel building off the kitchen terrace.

Pitmedden House is situated in lovely mature grounds in a secluded elevated position adjacent to Pitmedden Forest a short distance to the north-west of Auchtermuchty in Fife. The village community provides a good range of local shops, services and amenities together with a primary school.

A wider offering of facilities is on hand just a ten minute drive to the east in Cupar, Fife’s bustling county market town. With its new city status Perth is no more than a 16 mile drive from the property whilst a similar distance to the east lies the ancient and historic university town of St Andrews, renowned world wide as the Home of Golf, and with a wonderful cosmopolitan mix of shops, restaurants and facilities. The vibrant city of Dundee is a comfortable drive from the village with Edinburgh well within daily commuting distance.

Pitmedden House stands in some glorious rolling Fife countryside which comprises farmland, woodland and hills. From the property there is a private gate giving access to over 1000 acres of woodland with an excellent network of paths suitable for hacking, cycling and walking.

The area is home to an array of wildlife with deer, red squirrels, woodpeckers and owls at Pitmedden itself and, for the outdoor enthusiast, offers access to a wide range of recreational pursuits including walking, cycling, riding and golf with many highly rated courses within easy reach including Ladybank, Lundin Links, Elie and the many fine courses in and around St Andrews where the Old Course plays regular host to the British Open.

In terms of days out the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills are close at hand along with a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties including Kellie Castle, Falkland Palace and Hill of Tarvit.

Fife’s beautiful and varied coastline includes several good sandy beaches such as Kingsbarns, Tentsmuir, St Andrews and Elie.

State schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at St Leonards in S. Andrews, Dollar Academy and the High School of Dundee.

There are railway stations in Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars and Perth, with Edinburgh airport forty minutes to the south. The busy regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short haul flights.

The agents will consider offers over £725,000.

Click HERE for more details.