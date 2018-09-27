Elegance, charm and a church in this Georgian property

An elegant Georgian former Manse, with steadings and a church, have been brought to the property market.

Galbraith has been appointed to sell The Anchorage, an elegant Georgian former Manse which offers significant potential to create a leisure or tourism business in a popular area of Moray close to sandy beaches.

The property, which dates from approximately 1835, is B-listed and sits in a charming secluded setting within extensive private grounds near the small village of Alves and equally accessible to Elgin and Forres, both within seven miles.

Visitors are attracted to the historic coastal villages of Findhorn, Burghead and Hopeman with their golfing, sailing and water sports facilities whilst the Moray coastline has wide unspoilt beaches. To the south lies the ‘malt whisky trail’ which is also a major draw for tourists.

Rod Christie, handling the sale of the property for Galbraith, said: ‘The Anchorage and in particular the wooded grounds and outbuildings would lend themselves to the establishment of a leisure or tourism related business such as holiday cottages or glamping. Such use would be subject to consent, but the current Moray Local Development Plan supports such development in this area.

‘Full planning permission and listed building consent are currently in place for the conversion of two existing steading buildings into a four-bedroom home and also for conversion of the former Alves Church into a further four-bedroom property.

‘The purchaser could capitalise on the boom in tourism in Scotland in recent years, coupled with a local of suitable accommodation to meet visitors’ needs. In addition to generating a revenue by letting the properties, these conversions would significantly enhance the owner’s asset and resale potential.’

The main house is a very attractive and substantial country home over four storeys, which has been comprehensively renovated throughout, while retaining many of the original features. The interior accommodation includes five bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a wine cellar. The grounds include a charming walled garden.

The property is for sale as a whole for offers over £775,000 or in three lots as follows:

Lot 1 – offers over £595,000. The Manse and grounds (about 4.6 acres). Magnificent, recently renovated Georgian Manse with many original features in a private but accessible rural location. Five bedrooms, four reception rooms. Sheltered wooded grounds and walled garden.

Lot 2 – The Steading offers over £80,000. Two ‘B’ listed traditional outbuildings. Full planning consent and building warrant has been obtained for conversion into a substantial and most interesting detached house with three bedrooms (two en suite) and an integral garage.

Lot 3 – Alves Church offers over £80,000. Alves Church dates from 1769 and is ‘B’ listed. Planning consent and building warrant granted to convert the church into a stunning detached house with four bedrooms (three en suite).