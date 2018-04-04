Character, elegance and charm at The Whinney

Character, chocolate box good looks, a scenic spot and an elegant and charming decor are all you could hope for in a country property.

The Whinney, in Cessford, near Morebattle in the Scottish Borders, is a four bedroomed home, presented to the market by Hastings Legal.

This unique and bespoke design four bedroom cottage sits in glorious Borderland, and has been fully restored to an exacting standard both internally and out, overlooking the cheviots and nestled in stunning Border countryside.

Formerly two cottages, The Whinney has been thoughtfully converted to provide for modern living; with an elegant country décor and excellent flow through the public and living spaces with luxurious touches.

It captures the traditional feel of the building having retained most of its original features, including exposed beams, open fireplaces, beautifully preserved stonework, tiled flooring, striped wooden stable doors and feature AGA.

On the ground floor is the entrance and boot room opening from the parking area, guest bedroom, dining kitchen and larder, front porch, snug/sitting room, living room, rear hall, shower room, utility and workshop with store.

The family sized kitchen is beautifully bright with country fitted kitchen and excellent proportions, allowing for farm style dining furnishings and picture postcard views.

On the first floor is the luxury master bedroom with immaculate classic bathroom ensuite, including roll top bath and walk-in shower. There is a cloakroom and two further double bedrooms.

The property offers an exciting opportunity with planning permission in place for the barn to convert to a two bedroom dwelling – a excellent prospect to develop as holiday let or combination property with self contained accommodation.

The Whinney is in idyllic surroundings yet just seven miles from Kelso with village pub and facilities at nearby Morebattle, so benefits from the best of both country living making for a perfect balance of rural and modern living.

The agents will consider offers over £410,000.

For more information, click HERE.