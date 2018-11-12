An attractive six bedroom townhouse

An exceptional six bedroom Georgian townhouse with views of Arthur’s Seat is now on the property market.

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, this is a grand townhouse in Regent Terrace, one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after addresses.

Set over four floors, impressive reception rooms are balanced by up to seven bedrooms. A private garden, direct access to Regent Gardens and breathtaking views combine to make this a highly appealing family home.

The entrance hall and wide open staircase, crowned by the cupola, give a wonderful first impression of this beautiful Georgian house.

The reception rooms provide excellent living and entertaining space. On the ground floor there is a large public room to the front. Originally the dining room, this is currently used as a bedroom.

The first floor drawing room is the highlight of the house and occupies the full width of the property with three large south facing windows and lovely views of Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood. Other features include high ceilings, an original wooden floor and a pretty marble fireplace. Large double doors connect to the elegant dining room.

Also to the rear is the kitchen. Combined, these living spaces occupy the whole of the first floor and provide stunning entertaining and living space.

The second floor consists of the wonderful master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, a double bedroom with an en suite shower and a further bedroom with a WC en suite.

There is a further large bedroom, bathroom and utility room on the ground floor. The lower ground floor can function as part of the main house or as a self-contained flat with 2-3 bedrooms (one en suite), a bathroom and kitchen.

Outside is a beautiful, private walled garden with mature borders, a lawn and patio area. From the end of the garden, a gate leads directly to the wonderful Regent Gardens which feature a tennis court and playground. To the front of the house are two under pavement cellars.

Regent Terrace is located within the very heart of the historic Georgian district of Edinburgh and lies a short walk from Princes Street, George Street and St Andrew Square. The Georgian New Town is world renowned for its architecture and the quality of city centre living it offers, with a wonderful and varied choice of excellent local amenities that include art galleries, shops, restaurants, theatres, bars and bistros.

The property is centrally located but still benefits from peaceful surroundings.

It is situated in an elevated position within the terraces with a south facing aspect and magnificent views overlooking the Palace of Holyrood and Holyrood Park.

The New Town has some of the first and least spoilt Georgian architecture in Britain and continues to be one of the most popular residential areas in Edinburgh in which to live.

The city boasts an excellent choice of schools including The Edinburgh Academy, Fettes College and St George’s School.

The agents will consider offers over £2,250,000.

Click HERE for more details.