Villa offers potential income from holiday lettings

An attractive home with a proven earnings record from holiday lets is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Dail-na-Coille sits in a delightful position, just off the Pitlochry to Braemar road, within the picturesque and highly desirable town of Pitlochry.

Dail-na-Coille, built circa 1895 is a double fronted stone built detached villa accessed over a sweeping drive leading to ample space for car parking. The house is set back from the road and surrounded by landscaped gardens.

The internal accommodation offers plenty of flexible space, with the addition of a self-contained studio incorporated into the house which could be brought back into the main house.

The principal sitting room benefits from ornate cornicing, a gas fire, a dual aspect with views onto the gardens and hills beyond.

The breakfasting kitchen has a good range of country style Crannog pine units, a Stanley range working the central heating and hot water and doors leading to the patio and garden. There is also a useful pantry cupboard and cupboard with plumbing for a washing machine.

The first floor has three double bedrooms, all of which have an en-suite and two have fitted wardrobes. The front facing master bedroom has a generous dressing room, which could be used as an office or nursery, and the second front facing bedroom has an internal walk-in wardrobe/dressing room. All of the bedrooms have a dual aspect making them naturally light.

The Studio, which has been a successful holiday let currently comprises a sitting room / bedroom with ornate cornicing, separate kitchen, a walk in cupboard, bathroom and a rear vestibule with access to the garden. There is a dressing area between the sitting room / bedroom and bathroom.

The Studio could be easily incorporated back into the principal house or used as a separate annexe. To the rear of the house is situated Garden Cottage which comprises a vestibule with a cupboard, sitting room, two bedrooms, bathroom, cupboard with plumbing for a washing machine, kitchen and a shower room.

Garden Cottage has been used as a holiday let and could be continued to be used as this or put to other uses (subject to planning). The garden has been cleverly designed to provide Garden Cottage with its own private area which is secluded from Dail-na-Coille.

The gardens have been beautifully maintained with well established landscaping and is a particularly attractive spring garden, with an abundance of colour from the flowering shrubs and seasonal flowers. There are a variety of mature fruit trees including apricot, pear, plum and cherry and the Moulin burn is an attractive feature running through the garden.

A patio area with a pond, accessed direct from the kitchen provides outside space for eating and seating. There is useful storage space within a one car garage and there is a potting shed with a wc.

Should a prospective purchaser wish to run the Studio and Garden Cottage as an ongoing concern, there is potential for this. Historical bookings and income information available on request.

Pitlochry has been a popular destination for nearly 150 years with rich Victorian heritage and counts Queen Victoria as one of the earliest visitors.

Sitting below Ben Vrackie and adjacent to the River Tummel, the bustling town has an excellent range of services available including modern and traditional restaurants and coffee shops, petrol station and garden nursery, book shop, newsagents, chemists, spas and museums.

There are also a range of professional service firms, medical centre, dentist and community hospital. Nursery, primary and secondary education is available at Pitlochry High School.

The town is a gold medal winner from the Royal Horticultural Society in the Britain in Bloom campaign and the Pitlochry Festival Theatre, known locally as the ‘Theatre in the Hills’, is a focal point in Highland Perthshire life with an all year round and varied programme of events.

Adjacent to the theatre is Pitlochry’s Explorer Gardens which are six acres of an extensive collection of trees, shrubs, exotic flowers and resident wildlife. The town is host to many events throughout the year including the Etape Caledonia, Pitlochry Highland Games, the Tummel and Tay Festival and the Enchanted Forest sound and light experience.

The area has an excellent range of diversity with dramatic heather mountains and rolling hills and pasture. Perthshire is renowned as one of Scotland’s most magnificent and inspiring areas and provides something for everyone, whether that is adventure, exploring, relaxing, nature or history.

The area offers complete escapism and a variety of outdoor pursuits such as walking, cycling, golf, hiking, canoeing and bird watching, and contains a rich and diverse range of wildlife, notably the red squirrel.

The agents will consider offers over £510,000.

