Views of Glencoe from this exceptional home

An exceptional extended cottage situated in a magnificent lochside setting is now on the Scottish property market.

Strutt and Parker present to the market Allt Mor, which overlooks Loch Leven, towards Glencoe.

The accommodation has been extensively remodelled by the current owners, the original house having been built some 22 years ago.

The house has a modern, practical layout, designed to maximise the wonderful position and views, and incorporates up to date building technology, including photovoltaic solar cells.

The property is approached through a porch, which leads into the reception hall. The ground-floor has oak flooring throughout and from the hall, a magnificent oak staircase leads to first floor.

At the heart of the house is the kitchen, which has a three oven Aga and a range of wall and floor units, which incorporate a 1 1/2 bowl sink. There is space and plumbing for a fridge and dishwasher, and an integrated wine cooler.

From the kitchen there is direct access into both the sitting room and dining room. The dining room has far-reaching views and the former window on the gable end acts as a display cabinet and looks directly into the sitting room.

The sitting room, which has a wood burning stove, forms part of the extension, carried out four years ago. It has a double height ceiling and glass on the south facing elevation, maximising the extraordinary view of Loch Leven and Glencoe.

Double doors lead from here onto a decked terrace. The utility room has a backdoor, a range of units incorporating a stainless steel sink and space and plumbing for a washing machine and freezer. There is also a separate WC.

The ground floor accommodation is completed by two bedrooms which are served by a shower room which has a double shower cubicle.

The master bedroom covers the first floor. This is lit by three Velux windows and is a magnificent room. Half of the bedroom is a seating area with a freestanding copper/tin bath. There is a separate shower room and a large walk-in dressing cupboard.

The property is approached from the road by a driveway, which leads up to a parking area in front of the house. The garden extends to some 0.28 acres. To the front of the house there are a number of shrubs and plants, including rhododendrons and broom.

Behind the house there are three sheds and a burn runs down through the garden. Over the burn, halfway up the garden, is a deck area which doubles as a bridge and a wonderful place to enjoy the spectacular view.

The garden to the back of the house has been landscaped with a wealth of shrubs and has beautiful views up into the wooded hill behind.

The property is situated on the northern banks of Loch Leven, in a wonderful south facing position over-looking the magnificent mountains of Glencoe. This area is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts offering skiing in the winter, mountain biking in the summer, whilst hill walking and climbing are popular the year round.

The mountains surrounding Allt Mor are home to a variety of wildlife including golden eagles, red deer and pine martins.

Sailing and sea-kayaking from Loch Leven provides access to the rest of the west coast of Scotland, one of the most scenic cruising areas in the world.

The waters of the west coast produce some magnificent seafood and this can be sampled in the nearby Loch Leven Sea Food Café, only a short drive from the property. There are local facilities in Onich and Ballachulish, with a post office, doctor’s surgery and a Co-op supermarket.

Fort William provides a wider range of professional services and supermarkets, including Morrisons, Tesco and Lidl. Train stations can be found at both Fort William and Bridge of Orchy, giving access to the north and south.

The agents will consider offers over £400,000.

For more details, click HERE.