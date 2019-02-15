A tremendous traditional home in the borders

Colterscleuch House is a traditional five-bedroom house which has recently undergone sympathetic modernisation and upgrading.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Colterscleuch House benefits from Biomass central heating with some RHI payments still to be received.

It was re-plumbed and rewired during renovation along with a top rated energy efficient sash and case double glazing and underfloor and attic insulation.

Double glazed windows have been installed and there are still some working shutters. Many of the original features have been retained.

The open fires in the house all work. Kitchen and sanitary fittings are modern, with underfloor heating in all three en suites.

The accommodation is versatile, nicely proportioned and well appointed and is well suited to either family use or as a bed and breakfast.

The spacious garden includes generous car parking space and outbuildings include a boiler room, car port, log stores and insulated shed (containing biomass pellets and water tank and water pump and filtration system). There is also an aluminium framed greenhouse and raised beds.

The vendor said: ‘The mature gardens host an astonishing number of bird species all year round. There are bird boxes in the trees which are used for nesting each spring and it is a delight to listen to the birdsong and watch their antics close up.’

It is found in an accessible rural location within easy reach of Hawick and within commuting distance of Edinburgh, Newcastle and Carlisle. It is surrounded by countryside noted for its scenic beauty.

The property benefits from riparian fishing rights in the River Teviot.

This property would be well suited to B&B use having been run as a successful four-star B&B in recent years.

The home has a guide price of £395,000.

