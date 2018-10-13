Traditional charm in an attractive log cabin

A beautiful log cabin with four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a sauna is now available.

Presented by Galbraith, Balnabrechan Lodge in Angus is a delightful smallholding extending to some 9.83 acres in total. Balnabrechan Lodge is a fine timber framed log cabin under a tiled roof set within its own garden ground and located separately from the outbuildings.

Internally, the house is full of character and boasts a flexible and sociable layout with a large kitchen/living area with Nobel oil fired range, and a spacious open plan living area with feature wood burning stove and dining area off.

The house provides plenty of accommodation with four bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom, and a family bathroom with bath and shower.

The accommodation, over one floor, comprises; entrance porch, WC, study/office, utility, kitchen/living room, open plan living room, dining room, master bedroom with ensuite, three further bedrooms, family bathroom and sauna.

Externally, the lodge lies within an expansive and well kept garden which is mainly laid to grass and benefits from a number of patios from which the rural views can be enjoyed.

Parking is adjacent to the lodge with garaging found in within the outbuildings.

The outbuildings at Balnabrechan are extensive and comprise well-equipped equestrian facilities with the potential for expansion. The outbuildings are as follows:

Stable complex based on an American barn system with concrete floor and insulated roof, housing four large 14ft x 14ft Loddon loose boxes with each box having its own outer window and automatic drinkers. In addition there is a shower area, tack room and storage area.

Large shed with timber walls and a box profile sheet roof. There are large entrance doors on the north and south gable ends. The shed provides an excellent opportunity to expand the current equestrian provisions with the inclusion of additional loose boxes and hay/straw storage.

Two triple garages of brick construction with box profile sheet roof and cladding and concrete floor. Both garages are accessed via electric entrance doors.

General purpose store of brick and box profile sheet construction which is open on the southern elevation and is currently used as a log store and for general storage purposes.

Balnabrechan Lodge benefits from around 6.91 acres (2.80 hectares) of land which is predominantly laid to permanent pasture and surrounds the lodge and outbuildings.

The land forms four grazing paddocks which extend to 6.15 acres (2.49 hectares), all of which are fully fenced with water troughs serviced by mains water. In addition there is a floodlit sand school which is bounded by post and rail fencing and located directly to the south of the outbuildings.

Balnabrechan Lodge lies just over one mile to the northeast of Inverkeilor in the county of Angus. It enjoys a peaceful and secluded setting, nestled within a rural landscape and lies within a few minutes drive of Lunan Bay.

To the north lies the town of Montrose with the town of Arbroath to the south. Both towns offer local amenities including supermarkets, petrol stations, healthcare and leisure facilities, primary and secondary schooling, restaurants and a theatre. Angus provides a wealth of outdoor activities including hill walking in the Angus Glens and nature spotting at the Montrose Basin Nature Reserve.

The agents will considers offers over £595,000.

Click HERE to read more.