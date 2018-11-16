This townhouse will genuinely give you a lift

A detached townhouse property in the heart of Dumfries and Galloway is now on the property market – with a lift between its two floors.

Presented by Galbraith, 18 Castle Street in Kirkcudbright was constructed some 15 years ago in a vacant plot forming the end of the garden from Custom House on the High Street.

The house is immaculately presented and the main rooms have elegant proportions which could offer a variety of choice in layout options over the two floors, including a separate ‘Granny Annexe’.

In addition the owner specified a lift to be built into the house to cater for accessibility in later years which is capable of two persons and a wheelchair.

The building was sympathetically finished to ensure it was in keeping with the area, with sliding timber framed sash and case double glazed windows, sandstone finished quoins, surrounds and lintels, arched windows to side and a striking arched front entrance door.

This continues internally with the property tastefully decorated to a high standard.

The finish is further complimented by the principal rooms having a combination of cornicing, dado or picture rails in keeping with the older large townhouses.

The harbour town of Kirkcudbright, also known as Scotland’s Artists’ Town, is very popular with tourists, particularly in the summer months with a range of festivities and events including an annual Arts and Crafts Trail, Jazz festival, and a popular farmers market which runs throughout the year.

The town provides a range of services including two small supermarkets and individual specialist shops, parish church, museum, library, doctor’s surgery, optician, bank, a cottage hospital, two veterinary practices, swimming pool, tennis court, bowling green, as well as a primary and secondary school.

The harbour is a main feature in the centre of the town, and there are delightful river sidewalks as well as a renowned ‘blue-flag’ marina providing excellent sailing facilities.

The nearby market town of Castle Douglas also has a good range of shops, and other services, and is designated Dumfries and Galloway’s Food Town.

The regional capital of Dumfries, about 28 miles distant, offers a wider range of shops, retail outlets and services including the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, cinema, and the Crichton Campus providing further education courses, and railway station.

The agents will consider offers over £425,000.

Click HERE to read more.