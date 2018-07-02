This property has some of Scotland’s most beautiful views

Tigh Na Muic is located within a beautiful setting surrounded by some of Scotland’s most magnificent and inspiring scenery.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Tigh Na Muic is a detached house built in 2012 by AKG Homes, a local well established builder and benefits from NHBC cover until 2022.

With a modern open plan internal layout on the ground floor, the house provides generous and flexible reception space ideally set up for entertaining and family living. Tigh Na Muic benefits from tasteful and good quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The dual aspect breakfasting kitchen with garden access has a range of wall and base units by Charles Yorke together with a central island which also acts as a breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include an AEG microwave oven, dishwasher, Rangemaster cooker, integrated fridge and freezer and a wine rack.

The adjacent sitting and dining areas, separated by a feature staircase built in Hemlock wood, have engineered oak flooring and underfloor heating which runs throughout the ground floor, and both enjoy impressive views of the gardens and the countryside beyond, with Drummond Hill prominent to the south offering numerous forest walks as well as a 2000 year old Hill Fort.

The sitting room with a triple aspect has a centrally positioned feature wood burning stove and patio door from the sitting room to the garden patio.

The office/bedroom four is located on the ground floor which also has fine views onto the garden and countryside beyond.

The remaining ground floor accommodation includes a WC with modern white Roca fittings, cloakroom/utility with a tiled floor, sink, plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, base storage units and work surface.

The hall has a door providing access into the integral single garage which has an electric roller door, Worcester boiler and a hatch to loft storage space.

The first floor has three double bedrooms, with the triple aspect master bedroom facing east to the rising sun and having an en-suite bathroom with plunge bath, shower and bidet, electric under floor heating and a heated towel rail. The master bedroom also has three generous walk-in cupboards.

The second bathroom also has modern white Roca fittings, a tiled floor and electric under floor heating. There is a linen cupboard on the first floor containing the hot water tank.

The house is surrounded by landscaped garden grounds of about 0.51 acres (0.20 ha), comprising shrubbery and an easily managed hedged lawn area planted with flower beds, a raised vegetable bed and specimen trees including apple trees, pear tree, rowans and eucalyptus.

There is a small log store and a paved patio area with views towards Keltneyburn. To the front is a good sized drive for parking together with further landscaping which borders a small burn.

The area offers a variety of outdoor pursuits such as cycling, bird watching, golf with courses at Aberfeldy, Strathtay, Pitlochry, Blair Atholl, Dunkeld and Birnam and the area has a rich and diverse range of wildlife. Shooting and fishing are available on many nearby estates.

Water sports may be enjoyed on Loch Tay at Kenmore where the marina with purpose built facilities offers sailing, canoeing and kayaking and the surrounding hills and glens offer ample routes for hill walking.

The magnificent Loch Tay provides spectacular views and opportunities for salmon fishing, with Ben Lawers located on its north shore. The Tay Forest Park is within easy reach and includes some of Scotland’s tallest trees and best view points of lochs and mountains.

Aberfeldy has a unique charm with a selection of restaurants, coffee shops, independent retailers, bank, supermarket, nursery, primary and secondary schooling at the well regarded Breadalbane Academy, a health centre, dentist and veterinary practices. Aberfeldy is home to the Birks Cinema, which shows a mix of new releases and classics as well as live theatre, opera and ballet from around the world and has a friendly café.

Some 12 miles away Pitlochry has its famous Festival Theatre in the Hills offering splendid plays and musicals and much more throughout the year.

This property has a guide price of £460,000.

