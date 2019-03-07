Attractive brand new detached bungalows

New homes in Auchterarder are being presented to the market.

Bell Ingram are marketing Castleton Gardens, a delightful country setting located two miles from Gleneagles, offering semi-rural living where each home is individual. A peaceful retreat to establish roots, these beautiful bungalows are ideally placed for easy access to Perthshire’s rich cultural and social amenities.

Seen here is the Rowan, a bespoke new build bungalow which the purchaser can internally customise including kitchen, bathrooms, tiling, hardwood finishes and ironmongery.

4 Castleton Gardens sits in a development of four bespoke homes designed by Fouin & Bell Partnership. The properties are constructed to ensure ease of maintenance and low running costs.

The rooms are well proportioned to provide the atmosphere for quality living. This, associated with a high level of specification and lovely location will make Castleton Gardens an ideal living environment. The character and style of the homes reflect their traditional architectural design.

The houses are designed and built to offer a quality and style often associated only with houses of a bygone era. The vestubule leads into a welcoming hall. The kitchen-family rooms offer all the space and comfort required for a modern family.

The contemporary kitchens from Kitchen International are complemented by integrated appliances from Siemens and include a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, full oven and separate combinaton oven and microwave and stone surfaces. Sanitary ware is supplied by Laufen.

Please note that the main image is an accurate CGI of the property in its setting. Internal images are examples of previous developments by Strathallan.

It also has a landscaped garden.

This area of Perthshire with a relaxed pace of life is renowned for both its rich heritage and its beauty, with the Ochil Hills to the south, the Trossachs to the west and the southern Highlands to the north. The area also has a wealth of highly regarded private schools.

There is a range of leisure activities on the doorstep. Walking distance of local amenities, cafes and bistros on the high street.

Another local highlight in the area is Gleneagles Hotel, internationally recognised for its Championship courses, the Country Club, Riding School, Shooting School and the School of Falconry.

The property has a fixed price of £640,000.

