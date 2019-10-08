The past and modern meet in a beautiful property

A beautiful country property blending a traditional cottage with modern extension is currently for sale.

Presented to the market by Galbraith, Remilton is a substantial rural home of the highest calibre, which has been finished to an exceptionally high standard and offers beautifully proportioned accommodation over two levels extending to about 351 sqm (3,779 sqft).

Remilton, located in Hilton Of Carslogie, Cupar, Fife, was originally a farm cottage, which has been significantly extended and upgraded in recent years to create the contemporary house presented today.

An entrance vestibule leads off to a sitting room with raised fireplace, bay window with views out over the surrounding countryside and glazed doors opening to a lovely west facing terrace. A spacious dining hall lies at the heart of the house, which has glazed doors opening out to a deck as well as a door off to a family bathroom. An archway off the dining hall leads down steps to a kitchen/family/breakfast room, which has a high specification kitchen with integral appliances and a stove with soapstone surround in the family area. Doors leads off to a covered rear entrance as well as a utility room with shower room.

A bespoke staircase leads up from the dining hall to a sitting room/ study area, which leads off to the principal bedroom accommodation on the first floor.

The spacious master bedroom has an excellent range of built-in cupboards as well as glazed doors, which open out onto a balcony, with lovely views out over the surrounding countryside. The master en suite bathroom benefits from a spa bath and separate shower unit. Also on the first floor are two further bedrooms, which have Velux window system opening to a south-west facing balcony and served by a shower room.

There are also two further spacious bedrooms on the ground floor, which have built-in wardrobes and are served by the family bathroom, situated off the dining hall.

Remilton is situated in lovely private grounds approached by a private drive with established trees on one side. The grounds are contained by stone walls and fencing and the garden is largely laid to lawn and benefit from lovely terraces and decked areas. To the east side of the property is an area of mature woodland.

Situated off the driveway and approached by a tarred area is a substantial garage building (measuring 10.2m x 10.2m) with a WC off and an archway leading through to a workshop. A Ramsay ladder leads up from the garage to a useful loft area with a sound studio. Attached to the side of the garage building is a greenhouse.

To the west side of the property is an implement store, garden shed and log stores.

Cupar is a thriving county market town, which offers an excellent range of local facilities, Remilton is also very well placed for speedy access into the golfing Mecca of St Andrews, the ancient and historic university town renowned worldwide as the home of golf.

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.

