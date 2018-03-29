The Old Abbey School is a class act of a property

The Old Abbey School is a substantial, detached early Victorian town house dating from approximately 1850.

Presented by Knight Frank, this is a substantial, detached early Victorian town house dating from approximately 1850 which comprises of a hall, three reception rooms, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one ensuite and kitchen/breakfast room.

It began life as the stables for the Episcopalian Rectory next door, before being converted into a small private school and then into a private house.

Extending to just over 2,230 square feet the house is constructed of dressed stone under a slate roof with an attractive bay window on the front elevation.

There are three main reception rooms on the ground floor, together with a kitchen/breakfast room, bedroom and bathroom.

The remainder of the accommodation is also well-proportioned with separate staircases giving access to the other bedrooms, bathroom and ensuite shower room. There is scope to create a fifth bedroom should it be required.

The gardens of The Old Abbey School extend right around the house.

At the entrance are double wrought iron gates set in stone gate pillars giving access to a gravel driveway (with plenty of parking space) and a paved path leading to the front door.

Against the garden wall is a single garage which opens onto the drive, and a recently constructed workshop which has power, water and light.

Stone walls and a garden fence surround the house, with a number of sheltered terrace/patio/lawn areas from which the garden can be enjoyed at different times of the day.

Knight Frank will consider offers over £475,000.

