Final contenders in Scotland’s Home of the Year

A period pink property in Killearn competes with a Victorian terrace and a townhouse in Glasgow for the last place in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers visit homes in Glasgow and the Clyde Valley starting with a Georgian renovation in Killearn – The Moss. Since 2018, this property has been home to Karen and Matt, their daughters Cora and Marnie and son, William.

The stunning pink house is found in rural Killearn and sits on 26 acres of land. The Moss has been completely renovated inside and boasts a quirky and eclectic style while highlighting the original period features of this unique property.

Next, is Tilmahara, a Victorian renovation in Glasgow’s Broomhill area. Home to Tamara, husband Martin and their children Matilda and Hal, the family bought Tilmahara in 2017 and transformed the run-down property into a stunning family home full of characteristic style. The interior hadn’t been updated since the 70s and the family quickly set to work, making it their own.

Finally, the judges visit a West End Townhouse in Glasgow, home to Niki and her teenage son, Gilli. The Victorian mid-terrace townhouse was completely run-down when Niki bought it. Over time she renovated the property, reinstating many of the tradition period features of the three-storey home as well as introducing welcoming textiles and colour schemes.

Anna, Michael and Kate face a difficult challenge to choose the final property to go forward to next week’s grand final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Scotland’s Home of the Year episode nine will be shown on Wednesday 2 June on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.