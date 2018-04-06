The Coach House is a conversion that has to be seen

A fabulous conversion of a 19th century coach house providing flexible family accommodation is now for sale in Midlothian.

Presented by Knight Frank, the Coach House forms part of a traditional steading dating from 1840, converted a number of years ago to residential use, having previously been the coach house and dairy for Mavisbank House.

It stands in a semi-rural setting close to the banks of the River North Esk located in the small hamlet of Polton, in the popular Midlothian village of Lasswade.

There is a private car parking area and well maintained gardens including shed and wood store, with the front garden extending down towards the river along which are some popular walks.

The property offers flexible, spacious, and well-presented accommodation.

Period features have been retained or renewed wherever possible; these include cornice work, working shutters and fireplaces in the sitting room, dining room and the upper landing, which is large enough to accommodate a study area. On the ground floor there is a sitting room and dining room which are separated by an archway.

French doors from the dining room open into a Mozolowski and Murray conservatory with access to the rear garden. The kitchen which has recently been refitted to a very high standard is very much the hub of the house and includes an Aga and extensive range of base and wall units.

Beyond the kitchen is a further family room which could also be utilised as a fourth bedroom. There is also a substantial newly refurbished family bathroom with underfloor heating. There are three bedrooms on the upper floor, with a shower room.

Lasswade lies on the outskirts of Edinburgh situated approximately seven miles to the south of the city centre which makes it an ideal distance for commuting. There is a good range of local amenities nearby whilst a more varied range of amenities may be found in Bonnyrigg and Loanhead.

A 24 hour Tesco supermarket is about three miles away whilst a wider range of shopping facilities are available at nearby Straiton Retail Park.

There is a good public transport system with a regular bus service and train service at Eskbank. The Edinburgh city bypass, the central Scotland motorway networks and Edinburgh International Airport are all within easy reach. Schooling which ranges from nursery through to secondary are all within the vicinity, with the private schools of Edinburgh within a short commuting distance.

There are many outdoor activities to be enjoyed in the area, including golf at Broomieknowe, Newbattle and Kings Acre Golf Courses.

The agents will consider offers over £480,000.

