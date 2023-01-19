Television star joins Paton & Co in Borders

FORMER television reporter Fiona Pagett has joined Borders-based estate agency Paton & Co as a partner.

Pagett worked with Grampian TV and STV before becoming head of communications for Business in the Community Scotland, where she ran the organisation’s rural programme.

She cut her teeth in the property industry at Purplebricks, before joining Rettie & Co, where she became a senior sales negotiator and valuer.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Paton & Co and look forward to working with a team committed to providing a consistently professional and top-notch service,” she said.

“I am also thrilled to be working in my local area and helping to grow the business in Peeblesshire.

“I’ve lived in Broughton for 22 years; it’s where I’ve brought up my children, and I’ve been involved in lots of community organisations and initiatives over the years.

“I enjoy the benefits of living in a close rural community and am a huge advocate of country life.”

Patrick Paton, who founded the firm with his wife, Celia in 2021, added: “Fiona brings a diverse wealth of experience to her role and is extremely like-minded in her approach to selling property; committed to doing things differently – and better.

“We are looking forward to a busy 2023.”

