A stylish family home with eight bedrooms

A stunning eight bedroom house which is presented in immaculate condition is on the property market.

Presented to the market by Knight Frank, this property in Abbotsford Road, Galashiels is a very stylish family home in the Scottish Borders is currently run as a boutique guest house.

Maplehurst is surrounded by a beautiful garden and consists of eight ensuite bedrooms, a drawing room, a dining room, a stunning Siematic bespoke kitchen, a reception hall, a morning room and a downstairs cloakroom with WC.

Maplehurst is quite simply the most immaculately presented and stylish family home. The accommodation is second to none and would make a fabulous family home or business opportunity in the heart of the Scottish Borders.

Dating from 1906 the property is full of elegant arts and crafts period features, with a subtle Canadian theme including wood panelling and stunning leaded glass detail.

Sitting in approximately 1.35 acres of beautifully landscaped and mature garden ground, Maplehurst is reached by a majestic winding driveway.

In addition to the main rooms there is a butler’s pantry, a library area on the first floor with access onto a small roof terrace, and a selection of souterrain rooms which include a laundry room, a wine cellar and storage rooms, plus a lower ground level access door to the North side of the house.

Externally there is parking at the gravel sweep to the front, and a dedicated parking and garage/utility block with triple garage, utility kitchen, workshop and refrigerated cell to the rear.

A separate building houses the biomass boiler, with pellet store which provides an attractive income over the next five years.

The gardens are a particular feature with specimen rhododendrons, mature trees, extensive lawn and attractive borders with a majestic terrace accessed directly from the dining room. There is also a charming greenhouse to the rear, and a large summer house with decked area adjacent to the main lawn.

Situated on the fringes of the Borders town of Galashiels, which now benefits from a railway station on the Borders Railway, running to Edinburgh, the house backs onto Gala Hill, and is a real hidden gem.

From a business perspective the surrounding area offers a wealth of opportunity and the area is highly regarded as a tourist destination with ability to tap into business travellers, field sports, golf and literary enthusiasts allowing prospective purchasers to continue running the well established business should they so wish.

Most Border towns can be reached from this central location, and the A7 with direct routes to Edinburgh and Carlisle is immediately available. The new Borders Railway, which runs from Tweedbank to Edinburgh, with a stop in Galashiels is only a matter of minutes away has made this region even more accessible.

The agents will consider offers over £825,000.

