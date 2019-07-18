Stunning views over a loch from this property

A pretty detached house set within a delightful sylvan and coastal situation with uninterrupted views across a loch is now for sale.

Dalrymple House, in Ardentinny, Argyll & Bute, is brought to the market by Robb Residential.

Dalrymple House`s accommodation is light, bright and spacious and laid out over two easily managed levels. Dalrymple House is of light grey dressed stone façade with the remainder of the property finished in a white painted render finish all under a dark grey tiled roof.

The property is situated amid pleasant, sheltered and well-tended grounds which extend to circa 0.909 acres in all from which there are lovely south facing sea scape aspects out across the head of Loch Long.

The accommodation comprises:

Paved concrete staircase to twin leaf glass doors, entrance conservetory, twin leaf doors to formal sitting room, door to master bedroom, glass twin leaf doors to entrance hallway, bedroom 1 (master), with uniterupted views over front gardens, double fitted wardrobes, ensuite bath and shower room, family bathroom, bedroom 2 with window to side and rear gardens, triple fitted mirrored wardrobe space.

Bedroom 3 with window to rear gardens, double fitted wardrobe space, understair storage cupboard, kitchen with informal breakfasting and dining bar, windows to side and rear, door to rear gardens, utility room housing eletrical switch gear. Formal dining room, door to side raised patio, ideal for alfesco dining, additional door to formal sitting room. Formal sitting room with bay windows overlooking from gardens, exposed brick feature wall, log burning stove.

Via a bespoke wooden staircase with sailing themed features to first floor landing, home office/study area, ample light via velux windows, good access to property eves. Bedroom 4, 1 x velux winodw to front and 1 x velux balcony to side.

There is a detached double garage of matching light grey dressed stone façade with the remainder of the property finished in a white painted render finish and all under a dark grey tiled roof, concrete flooring, manual up and over doors, personal door access, light and power.

At the rear of the garage there is a workshop with its own personal door, timber summerhouse, corrugated steel-clad garden shed housing general garden ware.

In the garden, via stone piers and county style gate , there is a private mono block driveway, ample vehicular hard standing and turning. Front gardens are low maintenance by design and are bounded by a shallow concrete stone wall with wrought iron risers.

Via a paved pathway at one side of the property to rear gardens which are predominantly to a level lawn and paved area, therear gardens are well maintained and are bounded by a well maintained hedge to one side and a shallow concrete stone wall with wrought iron risers to the other. Tall specimen trees that sit just outwith the rear boundary offer privacy, shelter and seclusion.

Dalrymple House is located within the northern side of the pretty coastal hamlet of Ardentinny which is part of the ribbon settlement that runs south to north along the western side of Loch Long in the west of Scotland.

From its fine coastal position there are spectacular waterscape views over Loch long to its neck that connects with the upper Firth of Clyde, and east to the Rosneath Peninsula and south to Gourock on the mainland.

Ardentinny has a church and the nearest local provisions store as well as The Ardentinny bar and bistro.

The nearby coastal hamlet of Kilmun also has a hotel with an excellent bistro restaurant and a historic church and mausoleum. The local post office is at Strone

Dunoon, 16.5 miles away, has more extensive facilities as well as a library, hospital, leisure centre and swimming pool. Greenock, (by ferry crossing), is about 17.5 miles, and the Braehead retail village at 42.7 miles, offer many of the major high street multiples.

There is a regular bus service to Dunoon and a frequent car & passenger ferry service from Dunoon with trains from Gourock to Glasgow.

There is a primary school in Strone and both further primary and secondary schooling in Dunoon. Some children in the area attend the independent school of St Columbas in Kilmacolm and a private bus service is in operation from Gourock.

Set within the National Park and the Argyll Forest, Dalrymple is a short drive from the towering Californian redwoods at Benmore and the stunning beauty of the freshwater Loch Eck. Salmon and sea trout run the nearby River Eachaig.

The area is renowned for its great natural scenic natural beauty with many miles of quiet roads, forest trails and hillside tracks.

For sailing enthusiasts, the Firth of Clyde offers some of the most scenic sailing in Western Europe and there are marina and chandlery services at The Holy Loch, Port Bannatyne, Portavadie, Inverkip and Largs.

As with most parts of Scotland one is never too far from a golf course and Dalrymple House is no exception, the Blairmore and Strone Golf club are a short way along the coast from Ardentinny.

Click HERE for more details.