Stunning views and peaceful living in central Scotland

An attractive county property in an elevated position commanding exceptional views of the Clyde Valley is now for sale.

Ashdean, in Crossford, near Carluke, South Lanarkshire, is presented for sale by Galbraith, giving views over the River Clyde and the surrounding countryside.

Ashdean comprises of a traditional house with a useful range of outbuildings which are situated in two separate locations to the north west of the property.

A delightful traditional property with three bedrooms and two public rooms, there is potential to extend further, subject to necessary planning consents.

Situated in an idyllic position with a peaceful outlook over the surrounding countryside, it has a useful range of outbuildings including a stable, workshop and double garage.

There is also a productive block of pasture land suitable for a number of horses or other livestock.

The property’s pasture land extends to approximately 2.18 Ha (5.39 acres) which is split into two enclosures to the north and east of the house.

It also has private and mature garden grounds.

The village of Crossford is about 2.5 miles to the north and offers a good range of local day to day amenities including convenience shops, whilst Lanark about 3.5 miles to the east offers a wider range of facilities including secondary schooling, doctor and dentist surgeries, a hospital, leisure facilities and excellent shopping.

The property is within easy commuting distance of Glasgow about 27 miles and the central belt with railway stations located in nearby Lanark and Carluke within about six miles and providing regular services to the City Centre and beyond.

Glasgow is also considered as one of the UK’s premier shopping destinations as well as offering an excellent range of restaurants, theatres, galleries, clubs and private schooling.

South Lanarkshire is one of Scotland’s most diverse counties combining all the advantages of a prosperous urban economy with a beautiful rural landscape and rich cultural heritage. Positioned in the heart of the central lowlands, the area is ideally located to allow its inhabitants to enjoy the full benefits of the excellent rail and road links to the rest of Scotland and the UK.

There are a number of excellent leisure and outdoor opportunities within the surrounding area including an excellent number of good golf courses whilst the Ayrshire coastline is also easily accessible providing world famous facilities at Prestwick, Turnberry and Royal Troon.

There are many opportunities for game sports in the area and the county has some excellent salmon and trout fishing locally.

The agents will consider offers over £375,000.

