Conservatory specialists scoop awards for third year running

Leading glass and timber structure specialists Mozolowski & Murray have scooped Best Of Houzz Awards for third year running.

Awarded by a community of over 40 million monthly users the annual Best Of Houzz badge highlights home renovation & design professionals with top ratings and most popular home designs.

With over 30 years’ experience of designing, manufacturing and installing bespoke hardwood conservatories, orangeries, extensions and garden rooms nationwide, Mozolowski & Murray is delighted to have been awarded Best Of Design 2019 from the UK’s leading platform for home renovation and design.

The Kinross-based company, who won Best of Customer Service 2017 and Best Of Customer Service and Design 2018, have been chosen yet again by more than 40 million monthly unique users, 2.1 million of them being active home building, renovating and design industry professionals, for the Best Of Design Award 2019.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the 40 million monthly users on Houzz.

Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2018.

Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognised with the Photography award.

A Best Of Houzz 2019 badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

Mozolowski & Murray director Virginia Murray said: ‘These awards are testament to the professionalism, commitment, skill and talent our workforce demonstrates each day in delivering a first-class customer service and innovative design experience for our clients, from concept to completion and beyond.

‘We are extremely proud of our staff for achieving such positive, consistent and widespread recognition and I know we will continue to work hard in providing the best possible Mozolowski and Murray experience.

‘Our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped us achieve this fantastic award for the third year running. For people to take the time to provide positive feedback in this way, reinforces a sense of pride felt throughout the entire company and is what drives us to continue to be the best in the business.

‘We are now looking forward to another busy and rewarding year, transforming homes and lifestyles across the UK.’

Congratulating Mozolowski & Murray, Marcus Hartwall, managing director of Houzz UK and Ireland said: ‘Best of Houzz is a true badge of honour as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who are hiring design, renovation and other home improvement professionals for their projects. We are excited to celebrate the 2019 winners chosen by our community as their favourites for home design and customer experience, and to highlight those winners on the Houzz website and app.’

Mozolowski & Murray are market leaders in designing, manufacturing and installing bespoke hardwood conservatories, orangeries, extensions, luxury garden rooms, windows and doors.

With a manufacturing base in Kinross, the company handcrafts everything onsite within its factory which houses Scotland’s largest freestanding CNC machine, where hardwood timber frames are being produced to an unrivalled level of precision and finish.

For clients who wish to explore materials, designs and ideas, Mozolowski & Murray has an Edinburgh Design Centre located in the city’s Morningside area and is open 7 days a week. The company, which employs 66 people, has been transforming homes and lifestyles across the whole of Scotland and the North of England for over 30 years and works all year round.

Click HERE to find out more about Mozolowski & Murray.

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. For more information, visit houzz.co.uk.