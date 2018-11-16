A charming five-bedroom detached steading in an idyllic rural setting is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Halliday Homes, this is a unique opportunity to acquire Drumallan Barn in Kinbuck, Dunblane, offering spectacular views over unspoiled countryside.

Set in stunning and generous garden grounds the property also offers an adjoining one and a half acre (approx) field suitable for grazing.

There is also a separate annexe which would be suitable for creating income by letting/short term holiday lets. Early viewing is recommended to appreciate the quality of accommodation on offer and the convenience of this hidden gem to the amenities of nearby Dunblane.

Created by the conversion of the barn, the property is deceptively spacious and the internal accommodation comprises of; on the ground floor, porch, reception hallway, utility room, formal lounge, dining room/bedroom four, two bedrooms (one of which benefits from a jack and jill bathroom), and a shower room.

On the upper level is a further bedroom which would lend itself to office or living space.

The dining kitchen is a well-proportioned room, with bespoke quality built farmhouse-style, wall and base, kitchen units by Chalon, contrasting maple wood worktop and a Belfast sink. There is a freestanding larder and central island, with maple work top, again by Chalon. The room benefits from an Aga with marble work top and up stand.

A large bay window arrangement overlooks the front garden, two further windows overlooking private courtyard, plumbed in fridge freezer, good space for dining and seated area, two radiators and limestone tiled flooring completes the room.

The annexe completes the property with lounge to open plan kitchen, bedroom, shower room and sunroom. Gas central heating and double glazing throughout. Furniture by negotiation.

The house sits in beautiful grounds extending to 0.75 acre, with expansive lawns surrounded by mature trees and stone walls.

There is a stone built wood shed, potting shed, greenhouse, double garage benefitting from electric up and over doors, extensive gravel driveway providing ample off-road parking and around the perimeter of the property are well-established vegetable and shrub beds.

There is a picturesque, south facing, courtyard with hard landscaping and a mixture of potted trees and herbaceous plants.

Nearby Dunblane offers an excellent range of amenities, including an M&S Food Hall and Tesco supermarket. Highly regarded schooling is available at both primary and secondary level in Dunblane, with independent schooling at Beaconhurst in Bridge of Allan and Morrison”s in Crieff.

For the commuter the A9 is located close by and provides an excellent link to Glasgow, Edinburgh or Perth.

For those wishing to use public transport Dunblane has a mainline railway station with frequent services to all major destinations.

The agents will consider offers over £625,000.

