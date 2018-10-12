Secluded, peaceful location with stunning loch views

A unique opportunity to buy a large, detached house on the banks of one of Scotland’s most beautiful lochs has arisen.

Presented for sale by Bell Ingram, Braevallich House is set within 10 acres on the shores of Loch Awe in Dalmally, Argyll and Bute and boasts impressive views over the water and rolling hills beyond.

The tranquil, unspoiled surroundings are matched in beauty by the detached, two-storey home itself, which represents an ideal family or holiday home.

Included in the sale are fishing and sporting rights, which new buyers can take advantage of thanks to their own slipway and jetty on the loch, set in 180 metres of private loch shore frontage.

Andrew Fuller, estate agent at Bell Ingram, said: ‘Braevallich House offers house hunters the opportunity to purchase a home with unrivalled views of some of the country’s most majestic scenery.

‘It benefits from a private, elevated position which affords it spectacular panoramic views of the incredible surroundings while the large grounds incorporate a colourful garden and woodland, perfect for nature lovers.

‘The four spacious double bedrooms and large, farmhouse-style kitchen make this the ideal family home or the perfect retreat for those looking for a holiday house.’

The accommodation is set across two floors and the property benefits from oil-fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

Braevallich House is entered through a vestibule with handy cloakroom and WC, while the light and airy downstairs rooms are accessed by a stylish hallway.

The spacious lounge has bay windows, so new buyers can enjoy the spectacular views from the comfort of their own armchair, while an open stone fireplace makes for an enviable feature.

The dining room provides the ideal place to entertain guests against the backdrop of Loch Awe while the downstairs study could also be used as an additional bedroom.

The large kitchen leads to a modern, sun-filled conservatory with doors which open to a paved seating area.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms with ample storage space, complete with a large family bathroom.

The property’s extensive grounds extend to a generous 10.26 acres, with patio and decking areas at the rear of the property and a gentle stream flowing through from the hillside to the loch to add to the picture postcard feel.

A number of outbuildings are also included providing useful facilities for gardening, storage and outdoor pursuits.

In the nearby historic village of Kilmartin, five miles away, there is a church and local shop with a post office. There is also a well-established primary school, popular hotel serving bar meals and an award-winning museum with a restaurant.

The property has a guide price of £395,000.

