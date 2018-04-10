Seaside cottage offers pure island bliss

A stunning seaside cottage boasting majestic views over the Atlantic offers potential buyers their own small piece of Scottish paradise.

An Lionadh, on the Isle of Easdale on the West Coast, is a detached cottage situated on the western shore of the island, and boasts breathtaking views across the sea of neighbouring Jura and Islay.

It has long been used as a holiday let property, meaning it has significant income potential but would equally suit a young family as a forever home.

Meaning ‘flowing of the tide’ or ‘replenishing’, An Lionadh is on the market with Bell Ingram estate agency.

The property has four good-sized bedrooms over two storeys, a large sitting room with panoramic views thanks to its north, west and south facing picture windows as well as a spacious kitchen and dining area.

Brian MacKechnie, estate agent at Bell Ingram’s Oban office said: ‘An Lionadh is a truly remarkable property in terms of its location and potential.

‘The new buyers will enjoy some of the best views in the country from the comfort of their own living room.

‘The house has a light, airy and spacious feel due to its picture windows throughout which look out on to some of the best views the Scottish West Coast has to offer.’

The ground floor of the property features a family bathroom, with overhead shower and heated towel rail. It is completed by a good-sized utility room, two double bedrooms and sun room at the end of the hallway, with views back out over to the village of Ellenabeich, where residents and visitors can catch the passenger ferry to Easdale.

The upper floor is accessible via a quaint blue timber staircase. There are two bedrooms upstairs: a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and spectacular ocean views, and a second bedroom with en-suite and plentiful storage space.

Externally, the cottage is just as incredible, with an infinity lawn leading straight down to a pebble beach. There is also an external seating area, directly accessible through patio doors from the lounge.

Electric heating and double glazing keep the property warm in the cooler winter months, as well as a feature multi-fuel stove in the kitchen.

Easdale and the surrounding area is a part of Scotland known for its scenic beauty, rugged coastal landscape and pristine marine environment. Encircled by the Atlantic, the island is renowned for its beautiful sailing waters and offers ample outdoor leisure activities.

It is the smallest permanently inhabited island in the Inner Hebrides, and is known as ‘the island that roofed the world’ due to its slate mining history. There are 71 inhabited houses on Easdale, with only 30 occupied on a permanent basis.

There is a small local pub and restaurant, museum and play park for children. Secondary schooling can be found in the main local hub of Oban, 16 miles north of the island.

Transport links are also available to Glasgow via a regular daily train service, as well as Caledonian MacBrayne ferries which serve the Inner and Outer Hebrides from the Oban terminal. Easdale itself is a carless island but can be accessed by passenger ferry.

Viewings of An Lionadh can be arranged by appointment by calling Bell Ingram’s Oban office on 01631 566 122.

The agents will consider offers over £275,000.

Click HERE for more details.