Rural home is perfect living for the young and old

An attractive home in the north of Scotland is currently for sale.

Chapelstane is located near Elgin, Moray, and is presented to the market by Galbraith.

With a pleasant rural outlook in an accessible location, Chapelstane is a delightful extended traditional cottage located on the outskirts of the small hamlet of Kellas.

Built from harled stone under a slate roof together with a block built extension to the rear, Chapelstane provides spacious and well laid out accommodation over a single storey, ideal for retired couples, young professionals and small families.

On the ground floor a well equipped rear hall leads to a utility room, and an impressive open plan kitchen, which merges with the dining/living room, and has a range of wall and floor units, various integrated appliances, a useful built in storage cupboard and a wood burning stove.

From the sitting room, a passage leads to the master bedroom with an ‘en suite’ bathroom and a second bedroom.

A second rear hall/boot room provides useful storage space and access to a newly installed ‘Jack and Jill’ shower room which links to a bright and airy third bedroom.

Chapelstane is a cosy and welcoming cottage with a flexible room layout. It benefits from double glazing and is heated using oil central heating.

Outside, the property sits in a generously sized garden with areas of lawn and various mature trees. There is ample parking for several vehicles is provided on a gravelled driveway.

The property has a guide price of £220,000.

