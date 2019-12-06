Refurbished farmhouse has so much to offer

A refurbished former farmhouse in central Scotland is now on the property market.

Presented by Robb Residential, the assets at Cathburn Farm will be highly appealing to many, including hobby farmers, those with equestrian interests and buyers seeking the peace and privacy that comes from having extended and protected land boundaries.

Cathburn Farm was at one time a working farm, it has been in the same ownership for some 17 years during which time it has been extensively modernised and upgraded as well as being subject to a rolling programme of general maintenance.

The property is a handsome detached house of exposed honey stone construction under a slated roof (re-roofed 2010) with leaded skews. The property provides excellent family and guest living accommodation laid out over two light and bright and easily managed levels. The house is presented in fine decorative order with a neutral palette of decoration, it has a range of flexible outbuildings and is set in grounds which extend to circa 3.402 acres.

Ground Floor: Generous outer canopy porch over flagstones with outer door to reception hallway, cloaks/wc, large, well equipped and integrated kitchen with island open plan to breakfast room itself open plan to comfortable sitting room with remotely operated velux windows, feature log burner and twin leaf doors which lead to gravel terrace and gardens. Access to separate formal dining room with bi-fold doors to patio and rear gardens. Utility room with door to gardens and internal door to garage and boiler house. Home office/study/tv den, under stairs stores, inner hallway leading to original vestibule and front door, bedroom 1 with log burner, ground floor bath and wet zone shower room.

First Floor: Staircase leading to first floor upper hallway, bedroom 2, travertine tiled shower room with velux window, bedroom 3 with fitted bedroom furniture, bedroom 4 with en suite dressing room with fitted mirrored wardrobes.

Outbuildings: Double garage with up and over door, fitness/conditioning room, general purpose stores at stone steading.

Gardens: Front gardens are protected and privatised by mature hedging and are laid to grass with specimen trees and colourful rhododendrons. Twin steel gates lead to the yard at the rear which offers good vehicle turning and hard standing areas. Close board fencing is at the side, the gardens comprise a drying green and flagstone patio, a mown woodland with mixed trees, gravel terrace gardens at the northern side with patio, raised beds and stocked planters, mown grass paddock.

Land: The land holding at Cathburn Farm extends to circa 3.402 acres and is in 3 main paddocks which are fenced and livestock secure.

Cathburn Farm is a registered agricultural holding, with a Farm Code 83/546/0145

Cathburn Farm is located in mid Lanarkshire close to Morningside and Newmains. Cathburn Farm is located on favoured Cathburn Road and is surrounded by open countryside and farmland.

Its location in middle Lanarkshire means that it offers excellent commuter benefits for those who are required to work in both the Scottish main cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The property, whilst rural, is in close proximity to a good range of local amenities including a large 24-hour super store, a post office, a health centre, as well as local shops and provisions stores which easily cater for everyday needs and requirements.

Wishaw and the surrounding towns of Carluke, Motherwell and Hamilton provide a further fuller range of retail, professional and leisure facilities.

There is a primary school (Morningside) at the end of the Cathburn Farm lane in Morningside, Secondary schools in the district include Clyde Valley High School, Coltness High School, and St Aidans High School. The nearest independent School is Hamilton College at Hamilton.

Higher education is available in both Glasgow & Edinburgh and as with most major cities both offer a further and full range of professional, retail and leisure services.

The area is served by a good local bus service and there are main line railway stations at Hartwood, Cleland, Shotts and Wishaw. The A73 & the A71 lead to the main M8 and M74 Motorway corridors which link central Scotland and beyond.

Glasgow airport is 28 miles to the west and Edinburgh Airport is 26 miles to the east, both airports offer regular scheduled international and domestic flights.

The agents will consider offers over £490,000.

For more information click HERE.