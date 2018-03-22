Prony Farmhouse offers quiet living by a river

Prony Farmhouse is a charming extended and modernised home in an idyllic location beside the River Gairn.

Set in a beautiful position within the Cairngorm National Park in Glen Gairn, Strutt and Parker offer for sale a pretty renovated and extended farmhouse.

Prony Farmhouse is a superb country residence offering spacious and modern accommodation.

Since the purchase of Prony Farmhouse in 2014, the property has undergone substantial renovation and redecoration.

The accommodation on the ground floor flows extremely well, with the open plan family/dining/kitchen with wood burning stove being the heart of the home.

The modern kitchen is fitted with integrated appliances, granite worktops and has french doors leading out to the garden. Underfloor heating maintains the perfect temperature throughout the ground floor. There is also a more formal sitting room overlooking the garden.

There are four double bedrooms, two shower rooms and a family bathroom. There is plenty of storage space throughout.

Outside, there is a garden surrounding the house which is mainly laid to lawn.

Prony Farmhouse is well placed for access to the villages of Ballater and Braemar. Ballater is a south eastern gateway to the Cairngorms National Park and is set in magnificent scenery within easy reach of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home of the Royal family. The village offers a range of local amenities including a variety of shops, award winning restaurants, hotels and primary schooling. Secondary education is at nearby Aboyne.

The area in general is a haven for the outdoor enthusiast with a wide range of sporting activities. The area has excellent hillwalking, on/off road cycling facilities and the ski centres at Aviemore, Glenshee and the Lecht are within a short travelling distance. Superb fishing can also be found on the River Dee.

The selling agents will consider offers over £415,000.

