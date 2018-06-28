Peace and tranquility at Barmoor Castle Country Park

If you are looking for peace and tranquility, Barmoor Castle Country Park at Lowick near Berwick-upon-Tweed is the place for you.

Just a short drive from the border, the park is perfectly situated for rural weekends away and longer stays.

Set in 200 acres of historic grounds in the heart of north Northumberland, Barmoor Castle Country Park is ideally located between the heritage coastline of Northumberland, the Scottish Borders and the Cheviot Hills.

The park itself is unique in its design, offering space and privacy with an average of 30ft between sites.

Owned and run by the Lambs since 1990, they intend to be there for generations to come. They are always on hand to make sure that everything is just right and are happy to give advice on good pubs, as well as suggesting beauty spots to explore.

Guests love exploring, walking, cycling and taking time to relax in the stunning park grounds, which have a wide range of plants, trees and wildlife. The ponds inside the grounds are home to waterfowl, wild deer, hares and even otters.

For golfers, Goswick Golf Club is just ten minutes away and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy personalised day trips such as clay pigeon shooting, horse riding or fishing with the local gamekeeper.

A wide range of luxury lodges and static caravans are always in stock – there’s something to suit every budget.

Call 01289 388376 and speak to Ann, Jamie or Jodi Lamb who would be delighted to show you around their country park.

www.barmoorcastle.co.uk