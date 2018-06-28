Over 50 years of experience with Retreat Homes & Lodges

Nestled on the edge of Cumbria’s Lake District sits a unique and individual lodge manufacturing business, Retreat Homes & Lodges Limited.

With over 50 years of experience, designers and skilled craftsmen hand build bespoke lodges with particular emphasis on internal and external aesthetics, structure and environmental credentials.

Strong attention is paid to detail and all retreats comply with BS3632:2015 Residential Park Homes & National Caravan Council specifications.

Working with clients throughout the UK, Retreat’s designers ensure needs are met and incorporated into dream accommodation. Whether you desire a Villeroy and Boch bathroom, a Sedum roof or Smeg kitchen appliances, Retreat delivers in style.

One stand-out characteristic of Retreat’s build is their use of 18mm untreated Western Red Cedar as preferred external cladding.

This natural and stunning material has the highest of environmental credentials and is often the first requirement on the wish list of Retreat’s clientele.

Rodent resistant pipework, galvanised steel guttering and, behind the scenes, structural timber set at 400mm centres, confirm the Retreats’ build durability.

Priding themselves on promptness and a high level of after care service, coupled with Goldshield 10 year extended warranty schemes, Retreat ensures you have confidence that your bespoke property will stay in great condition for decades to come.

Build assurances also come in the guise of Retreat being an NCC approved manufacturer. Unannounced inspections by the NCC at Retreat’s workplace guarantee that your Retreat is delivered to you in excellent order.

Retreat will have an individual and stunning showlodge at this year’s Cottingham Parks Lodge and Caravan show in Hull this September (4, 5, 6 8 & 9). Take a visit and engage Retreat’s knowledgeable staff on aspects of their build and, who knows, perhaps start on the first tentative steps of planning your very own retreat with the help of these experienced industry specialists.

Retreat Homes & Lodges can be called on 016973 52033.

www.retreatlodges.co.uk