Open aspects at a glorious Perthshire steading

An attractive modernised home offering space and tranquility is presently available.

Brought to the market by Galbraith, 4 Newbigging Grange near Blairgowrie is an end of terrace, two-storey house forming part of a small steading style development and benefits from an open aspect across fields to the rear.

The vestibule, with a tiled floor and telephone point leads to the hall and principal reception rooms. The sitting room with integral book shelves has an open fire place. The dining room provides additional flexible space for entertaining.

The generous breakfasting kitchen with a breakfast bar has a range of tasteful cream shaker style wall and base units, together withan integrated Neff dishwasher, Neff larder style fridge and a Rangemaster cooker.

With a wooden floor, the kitchen opens onto a good sized family area with a double height ceiling and a feature window providing a feeling of space and natural light. There is a door providing access into the garden.

The remaining ground floor accommodation includes a utility with a base unit and work surface, boiler and door to the garden, an under stairs cupboard, wc with a tiled floor and white fittings and a study/ground floor bedroom.

The first floor has a walk in linen cupboard and four double bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have an en-suite shower room each with a heated towel rail, white fittings and a tiled floor. There are integral wardrobes in three of the bedrooms. In addition, there is a family bathroom with a shower above the bath and a galleried area which benefits from impressive views onto the garden and countryside beyond.

The accommodation comprises: vestibule, hall, sitting room, dining room, wc, open plan breakfasting kitchen/family room, utility, four bedrooms, office/bedroom five, bathroom, linen cupboard, two en-suite shower rooms, galleried area.

There is a double garage located to the front of the property where there is a shared entrance drive and plenty of parking. The garden to the rear and side are principally laid to lawn together with a patio area and enclosed by a fence and hedging. Rural views can be enjoyed with fields beyond the rear garden.

This property enjoys a superb position surrounded by scenic Perthshire countryside and lying a convenient distance to the town of Blairgowrie.

Blairgowrie is a popular rural town providing excellent day-to-day amenities with both primary and secondary schooling, banks, hotels, restaurants, library, health care facilities, leisure centre with swimming pool, Cottage Hospital, three supermarkets and a variety of independent retailers.

The property has a guide price of £325,000.

