Offers over £1.25m to live by yon bonnie banks

A striking seven-bedroom property on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond is now on the market.

Presented by Savills, Gartochraggan dates back to around 1800, the property has been formed though extensions and refurbishments following the acquisition of neighbouring properties to create the superb family home that stands today.

Constructed of white harled stone under a pitched slate roof, there is a wonderful blend of traditional period features which combine well with modern comforts and intelligent design.

The property is entered through an entrance vestibule to a superb reception hall with a wood burning stove and a beautiful stone mantle surrounding the fireplace.

The principal reception rooms found on the ground floor continue in a similar vein with plain cornicing, exquisite fireplaces, large bay windows and wooden flooring.

The modern elements are displayed to great effect through the redevelopment of the kitchen wing which has transformed this aspect of the property. A spacious kitchen with oak cabinetry underneath a granite work surface provides a contemporary edge which complements the traditional Aga. The most dramatic development has been the formation of a superb garden/breakfast room with triple aspect windows providing panoramic views across the loch and over to Ben Lomond beyond.

The bedrooms are split over the ground and first floors. Two bedrooms and a shower room on the ground floor provide great guest accommodation and would also be suitable for an au pair or elderly relative.

The principal bedrooms are found on the first floor including a superb master bedroom suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom. Without exception, each and every room has a superb view and such is the positioning of the house, privacy is assured.

The property is surrounded by open paddocks and woodland.

The neighbouring property is owned by the RSPB as part of a nature reserve, ensuring a protected, rural outlook. The gardens and grounds are mostly laid to lawn with a large terrace accessed from the breakfast room and dining room.

A gravel forecourt sweeps around the property to a large parking area beyond. In addition to the lawns and paddocks a beautiful orchard and kitchen garden can also be found.

One of the unique benefits of Gartochraggan is the extent of the property. A short walk along the track towards the water’s edge leads you to a slipway and most importantly a privately owned section of shoreline with trees behind and nothing but an open outlook across the loch. The only break in the views is “Aber Isle” which is also under the exclusive ownership of Gartochraggan.

As well as the principal house there is a spacious double garage for housing boats, cars or any other outdoor and sporting equipment.

This property has the benefit of a studio above. An additional timber double garage can be found at the entrance to the property.

There is a tractor shed, workshop, wood store and other associated outbuildings.

Gartochraggan lies just to the north of Gartocharn, a delightful conservation village with its own primary school, coffee shop and post office. Although many of its residents commute to Glasgow, the village has a real community feel.

For sports enthusiasts the great outdoors awaits. There is superb hill walking and climbing in the area.

The Arrochar Alps include four Munros (mountains over 3000 ft) and six Corbetts, the best known of which is The Cobbler. Loch Lomond is well known for its water sports including wind surfing, sailing and excellent water skiing and wake boarding.

Well-respected golf courses in the area include Loch Lomond Golf Course which has hosted the Scottish Open and other international events. Other golf courses include Buchanan Castle, Hilton Park, Milngavie and the highly regarded Carrick.

The agents will consider offers over £1.25million.

For more details click HERE.