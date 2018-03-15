Luxury Edinburgh care home opens information suite

Edinburgh’s newest luxury care home has officially launched its information suite which is now open to locals across the city for an exclusive first look tour.

The much-anticipated Cramond Residence is welcoming guests to its beautifully-designed suite to showcase the high quality of accommodation and facilities that will be available when it opens later this year.

The information suite comprises a sample bedroom, complete with en-suite shower room, and sample lounge layout, giving visitors the chance to experience the distinctly homely feel of the Residence first-hand.

Eileen Gray, general manager, said: ‘We are very excited to have officially unveiled our luxurious information suite.

‘Cramond Residence is set to be somewhere people can really enjoy their later years and has been specially designed to offer the highest quality of living and personalised care in elegant and comfortable surroundings.

‘Now that the suite is open, we would encourage anyone interested to drop by and take a short tour to find out more about all the fantastic facilities that the Residence will offer when we open our doors later this year.’

The information suite at Cramond Residence is located at 49 Cramond Road North, Edinburgh, EH4 6NQ. Private appointments can be arranged by phoning Dorothy Brown, Client Relationship Manager, on 07971 992 843.

Managed exclusively by Walker Healthcare, Cramond Residence has been designed to promote small community living. It comprises nine distinct houses, each with its own identity and selection of generous en-suite rooms, lounges, quiet spaces, dining areas and activity spaces.

For more information click HERE.