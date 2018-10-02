New holiday lodges offer the perfect place to relax

Real freedom, real luxury and real Scotland – that’s what’s on offer at Balloch Park.

Balloch Park, which enjoys an idyllic location by the banks of the River Tay, is situated on the acclaimed five star Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course.

They are now offering an exciting new selection of holiday lodges on the edge of famous Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course in Perthshire.

The bespoke brand new holiday lodges are quite stunning affording every luxury and great outdoor living with hot tubs.

The rural setting of Balloch Park gives great access to the surrounding hills and riverside walks and guarantees peace and quiet.

The conservation village of Kenmore is one mile away at the head of Loch Tay in Scotland’s most prestigious area, magnificent Highland Perthshire.

The perfect lodge for a holiday with family and friends, for a short break or a longer stay there is so much to see and do with unrivaled local facilities and centrally located to enjoy the best Scotland has to offer.

Now is the perfect time to book and be one of the first to stay on Balloch Park. Click HERE for more details.